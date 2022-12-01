Stage: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The MusicalLeeds PlayhouseYvette Huddleston 4/5

Those of us of a certain vintage will remember from childhood the Gene Wilder movie which would occasionally pop up on television throughout the 1970s and 80s; later generations will be more familiar with the 2005 Johnny Depp version but whatever your age or reference points, this production is a heart-warming festive treat for all the family that takes Roald Dahl’s original story and sprinkles it with stardust.

James Brining directs a superb ensemble cast in a show that warms the cockles of your heart and provides a much-needed dose of positivity and joy. There are four young actors, two boys and two girls, playing Charlie on rotation – Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema, Noah Walton and Amelia Minto. On press night it was the turn of Minto who was outstanding. Opening the show with a beautiful rendition of Almost Nearly Perfect, she appeared to have no first-night nerves whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Charlie Bucket lives with her hard-working mother and her aging, fragile grandparents in a modest home. They struggle to get by and don’t enjoy much material wealth, but they are rich in other ways – not least in their love, affection and consideration for each other and their ability to make the best of their straitened circumstances. The possibility of change for the better comes when it is announced that enigmatic confectionery magnate Willy Wonka is releasing a handful of golden tickets hidden in his chocolate bars; the children who find them will be granted a tour of the chocolate factory that has long been a fixture in the town. We are willing Charlie to win one – and eventually, after a number of other much less likeable children have got their golden ticket, she does. One of the lucky winners will also receive the special grand prize of a lifetime’s worth of Wonka confectionery.

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical, Leeds Playhouse's family-friendly festive production. Picture: Johan Persson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Snook as the eccentric chocolatier is the perfect mix of skittish and sinister, the rest of the skilful cast, many playing multiple roles, are all excellent. Special mention goes to Micahel D’Cruze as gentle, loving Grandpa Joe and Leonie Spilsbury as the careworn Mrs Bucket. Simon Higlett’s imaginative set design presents a huge, versatile junk pile in the first act and the wonders of the interior of the factory in the second, aided by Simon Wainwright’s brilliant video design and some superb lighting effects. The musical numbers are all delivered with polish and verve.

The Playhouse’s Christmas shows are always pretty special and this is no exception, it transports the audience to a magical world of hope, dreams and imagination – a journey of pure escapism that celebrates family, kindness, humility and care. As a festive message, that’s both powerful and uplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad