Mary Shelley’s much-adapted gothic story gets a compelling new treatment from innovative theatre company Imitating the Dog in this accomplished co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

Combining the company’s trademark digital technology – although this time without cameras on stage filming – with strikingly effective physical theatre, it tells the story of a young couple, played by Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia, whose relationship is thrown off-kilter by an unplanned pregnancy.

As they grapple with the forthcoming challenges of parenthood, in a parallel narrative, young scientist Victor Frankenstein struggles with his own misgivings about the creature he has brought into the world.

Visually, it is stunning – the snowstorm projections and the impressive lighting effects brilliantly evoke time and place, switching seamlessly from the frozen wastes of the North Pole in the 19th century to a modest modern-day city centre apartment. And the knowing soundscape includes the Radio 4 shipping forecast and a Book at Bedtime-style narration of extracts from the novel.

There is much to admire here, particularly Myers and Okonyia who give committed, authentic performances, both as the young couple and in the roles of Frankenstein and Robert Walton, captain of the ice-breaker ship in the novel.

They bring a bold physicality to the choreographed movement that runs through the storyline, representing both the tensions in the young couple’s relationship and the inner turmoil of Frankenstein.

However, at times the narrative focus feels a little diluted by this duality and despite the fact that Shelley’s story is at its heart about the human need for love and connection, there is surprisingly little emotional heft.

Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia in Imitating the Dog's production of Frankenstein at Leeds Playhouse. Picture: Ed Waring.

That said, the production offers the audience much food for thought, not least around the eternal question of what it means to be human. And, given that humankind has created any number of ‘monsters’ in the 200 years since Shelley’s novel appeared, it is also a timely reminder about the responsibility of creation.