The production, first staged last September, is part street theatre, part car show, with three young Muslim Pakistani men sharing their stories. They speak of love – their passion for modified cars and what it means to them in terms of escape, cameraderie and creativity – and of hate, the prejudice and hostility they face on a daily basis simply because of the colour of their skin and their faith. All three have grown up in the shadow of the Bradford Riots, 9/11 and constant police harrassment. In a fine coup de theatre, one of the three cars ‘speaks’, listing world events that have contributed to the current hostile climate, such as the founding of the BNP, the Charlie Hebdo attacks, the introduction of the Prevent programme.