Community company ARCADE is producing ‘Scarborough Stories’, which it describes as “a unique celebration of the town’s people, imagination and the stories that matter.”

The live production will transform the streets of Scarborough into a stage as it showcases real local stories from the community, told by the people who have lived them.

It will take place in special and unusual venues on Scarborough High Street between Thursday July 7 and Saturday July 9 2022.

The show’s creators are seeking community members aged 14+, who live or work in the Scarborough borough, and “have a touch of curiosity”.

Participants do not need to have any theatre or writing experience, according to ARCADE, but they should have a willingness to work with new people and try something different.

There are three different roles in the show to choose from: storyteller, audience guide, and member of the Finale Choir.

Storytellers will write their Scarborough story about something that matters to them - and can choose to tell their story to audiences directly during the show, or nominate someone else to share their tale for them.

Storytellers will need to attend workshops once a week during May and June.

Audience guides will be trained by a professional stage manager to welcome audiences to the show and guide them through their experience of Scarborough High Street.

People who join the Finale Choir will co-write the finale show song with professional musicians, take part in rehearsals and perform as part of a community choir for the show finale.

ARCADE is also on the hunt for unique places to feature in the show and have encouraged anyone to get in touch if they think their business would make a great location.

Sophie Drury-Bradey, ARCADE C0-Director, said: “This is a show we are making with our community - a storytelling experience unlike any other.

“Scarborough Stories will distil people’s stories into a theatrical production that will involve the very fabric of our town.

“At ARCADE we believe everyone is creative and this project asks the local community to give creativity a go, to get involved in creating work that really means something to the place we call home. Every place has its story. This is ours!”

Rebecca Denniff, Lead Artist for Scarborough Stories, said:

“I am really looking forward to meeting people who want to share their stories about Scarborough, and to dig deep into what it means to live here.

“Scarborough people are so full of passion for the place, whether they were born here, or they have moved here - I want to find the true Spirit of Scarborough, and help to reveal it for our audiences.”

The creative process will be led by a small team of professional artists, including singer, community musician and composer Rebecca Denniff.

To sign up, attend ARCADE’s Community Cast Taster Workshop on Thursday 28th April, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Woodend Creative Centre, The Crescent, Scarborough YO11 2PW.