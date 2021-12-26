Scarborough's YMCA pantomime Cinderella is full of humour, pop songs and delightful performances - it's exuberant and joyous

What makes this extra-special is that it is the 60th panto staged by the YMCA and it has chosen the sparkliest most popular of fairy tales to mark its diamond celebration.
The plot in a nutshell is an evil step mum and her daughters try to stop Cinderella going to the ball.
Director Claire Edwards who also wrote the family-friendly script packed with humour – keeps the action going at a cracking pace.
Amy Shepherdson and Sam Spencer as Cinderella and Prince Charming respectively are lovely leads who sing well together.
The double act of Alan Johnson and Sam Langley as the ugly sisters was hilarious – their comic timing and appreciation of what makes great dames are superlative.
No spoilers or punchlines – but watch out for a cameo from Thomas Atkinson as King Silver Fox and his signature tune and the scene-stealer that is George Schmuck as the Baroness.
The joy of the YMCA panto is the obvious team work and exuberance and enjoyment of the presentation – the urge to get up on your feet and join in the sing-song is irresistible.
You just want to be part of the celebration of being back in a theatre and enjoying watching a pantomime, packed full of humour and pop songs, as much as the cast are enjoying staging it.
Principal cast
Cinderella – Amy Shepherdson; Buttons – Jack Wheeler; Prince Charming – Sam Spencer; Dandini – Raphaella Lund; Baroness – George Schmuck; Tay-Tay – Alan Johnson; Rhi-Rhi – Sam Langley; Fairy Godmother – Lucy Marshall; King SIlver Fox – Thomas Atkinson.
Support cast
Tom Hall, Lucy Butterfield, Jess Little, Lily Hayes, Annabelle Wallis-Scholey and Izzy Jenkinson.
Production team
Director and writer – Claire Edwards; assistant director – Keagan Jones; choreographers – Tilly Jackson and Katie Butner; musical director – Alex Weatherhill; props – June Mortlock; stage manager – Steve Brewster; stage crew and set design and construction – Owen Price, Declan Carr, Ollie Winter, Chris Bullivant, Finlay Dennis and Thomas Jey;
Lighting designer Liam Downey; lighting operators – Valentino Ferrari, Katie Doubtfire; sound designer – Mark Watling;
Costume – Wendy Chapman, Rose Hadley, Sandie Gosling and Karola Powell.
Cinderella runs at the YMCA, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from now until Monday January 3 (except New Year’s Day). Performances are daily at 2pm and at 7pm from December 27 to December 30. Tickets 01723 506750 or online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/