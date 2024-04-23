Valli Opticians offers free health screenings to help detect early signs of vision loss and Alzheimer's

Valli Optometry and Audiology, a leading provider of eye care and hearing care services, is hosting a free health screening day at their Hebden Bridge branch on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. This event aims to raise awareness and assess the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss in older adults, and Alzheimer's disease.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive eye care and believe in proactive health measures,” says Moin Valli, CEO of Valli. “This free screening day allows us to identify potential risks early on and empower individuals to take steps towards protecting their vision and overall well-being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screening utilises the LifeMeter, a cutting-edge device supplied by The Body Doctor in Clayton West. This innovative technology painlessly measures carotenoid nutrient levels within a minute using a fingertip scan, eliminating the need for needles.

Valli Opticians in Hebden Bridge

The presence of carotenoids in the skin serves as a vital indicator of one's health. Low levels are associated with increased eye strain, night vision difficulties, poor contrast sensitivity, and slower cognitive processing. Additionally, research suggests a link between low carotenoid levels and an increased risk of sunburn, brain fog, and even Alzheimer's disease.

As we age, the macular pigment in our eyes can deteriorate, leading to AMD and diminished vision. Three specific carotenoids – lutein, meso-zeaxanthin, and zeaxanthin – are found in the macula and the brain. Consuming supplements containing these carotenoids can significantly enhance quality of life.

The LifeMeter's accuracy is scientifically validated through over 30 peer-reviewed studies, providing a reliable assessment of carotenoid levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valli Optometry & Audiology is holding similar clinics across their branches in Honley, Hebden Bridge, Birchwood, and Cheadle Hulme over the next few weeks. Appointments are available and can be secured by contacting the branch directly using the telephone numbers provided below: