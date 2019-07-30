Yorkshire has it all when it comes to cocktails

12 of the best cocktail bars for Yorkshire Day 2019

There are few better ways to take the edge off a long week than raising a toast to the weekend with a cocktail.

From fruity infusions, to smoky spirits, Yorkshire has it all when it comes to cocktails.

1. The Alchemist, Leeds

This wacky Leeds haunt is highly experimental and has an air of the mad scientist about it, with the drinks famously served in science lab beakers and flasks with smoke billowing out.
2. Evil Eye, York

Behind its over overflowing specialist gin shop, Evil Eye hides a cosy cocktail bar with a huge range of tasty tipples to try, including rum, whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila and liqueur infusions.
3. The Botanist, Sheffield, York, Leeds

With a striking outdoors indoors themed interior, this laidback, rustic bar is one of the citys busiest and is widely known for its botanically infused cocktails, which are served in plant pot beakers and fancy glasses.
4. Blind Tyger, Leeds

This dark and opulent Victorian themed drinking den is full of imagination, with each drink on the menu an original creation crafted by the bar team to offer a truly unique experience.
