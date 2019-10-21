Manahatta bar set to bring a taste of New York to the historic city of York with new opening

A touch of New York is coming to the area as a £400,000 cocktail bar prepares to open in one of the region's most historic cities in a venture that will create 40 jobs.

The Manahatta cocktail bar brand will open in York in what will be the sixth venue from the Leeds based Arc Inspirations group.

It will bring American themed dishes and drinks as well as a shot of neon colour to Little Stonegate in the spot once occupied by Banyan Bar & Kitchen.

The bespoke cocktail list has been curated by bar development manager Mark Austin, who has created some of the company’s most popular drinks in his 12 years working for Arc Inspirations.

The signature Manahatta Spritz is a proven customer favourite with its mix of gin, campari, cordial and grapefruit soda. There is also a classics menu, with versions of the Old Fashioned and Pornstar Martini.

Food options range from Empire State Chicken and the Mac Lasagne to burgers and salad bowls.

Arc Inspirations CEO, Mark Wolstencroft, said: ‘’We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the Manahatta brand across Leeds, Manchester and Harrogate and are thrilled to be launching in this historic city. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, dropping in for a business lunch or require something unique for a private event, Manahatta York can deliver.’’

‘’Watch this space for details of the launch, as it’s going to be a party that York doesn’t forget for a long time.’’

The venue is currently undergoing a £400,000 refurbishment and is set to open next month creating jobs for 40 full and part-time positions.