Whether it's just because they enjoy a pint too or because the buildings are so old, many of Yorkshire's most famous ghosts can be spotted in pubs across the county. These are some of the most haunted - and the grizzly tales of the ghosts that live within their walls.

1. Hales Bar, Harrogate This Harrogate pub is haunted by a mischievous spirit who has been said to throw bottles on the floor, walk the rooms as a dark shadow, and laugh maniacally throughout the building. The staff have named her "Mary." Google other Buy a Photo

2. The Cricketers Arms, Keighley Perhaps winning the prize for the most Yorkshire ghost ever, The Cricketers Arms is reportedly home to a ghost who walks around wearing a flat cap. Google other Buy a Photo

3. The Black Swan, York A highwayman, a man in a bowler hat and the figure of a young jilted bride staring into the fire have all been spotted by staff over the years at one of York's spookiest pubs. Google other Buy a Photo

4. The Golden Fleece, York As one of the most ancient cities in England, York is said to be one of the most haunted places in the country. At the Golden Fleece, the spirits of Lady Alice Peckett, wife of ex-mayor John Peckett can be seen stalking the pub. Google other Buy a Photo

View more