These are the 15 best places to go pumpkin picking in Yorkshire this autumn

Looking for things to do in Yorkshire now that the weather's getting colder?

Pumpkin picking is the perfect autumn activity - whether you're looking to cook with them or create something for Halloween with the kids. Here are the 15 best spots around Yorkshire for picking your own.

Eastfield Farm, Doncaster

1) Eastfield Farm, Doncaster

Alongside a pumpkin patch, this soft fruit farm near Doncaster also has a tearoom serving hot and cold drinks as well as cakes. Check their website for opening times.

2) Humble Bee Farm, Scarborough

From 26th - 31st October Humble Bee Farm are open for pumpkin picking and carving. They’ll also have a Hallowen Spooky Trail for kids to enjoy.

Minskip Farm, York

3) Minskip Farm, York

Minskip farm are hosting a "pizza and pumpkins" event on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October from 11-4pm. Little ones can pick a pumpkin and carve it, all accompanied by pizza.

4) Homeland Farm, Driffield

There's a huge array of squashes and pumpkins on offer at this farm, with opening hours from dusk till dawn. Pick your own events are weather dependent so check the website for the latest updates.

Thornton Hall Farm, Skipton

5) Lodge Farm, York

Alongside thousands of pumpkins to choose from, there's a children's play area and refreshments for all to enjoy at this farm just outside of York.

6) Thornton Hall Farm, Skipton

From the 12th October to the end of the month, Thornton Hall Farm in Skipton is offering pumpkin picking and carving sessions for kids big and small.

Cannon Hall, Barnsley

7) Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Alongside a Pumpkin Festival, this farm will be hosting a Wizardry School for Halloween this year - sure to delight young Harry Potter fans.

8) Balloon Tree Farm, York

Pick your own pumpkins, animals to feed, a children's play area and a cafe are all on offer at this farm just outside of York, near to Stamford Bridge.

9) Horsforth Pick Your Own, Horsforth

This is a family-run business which offers pick your own pumpkins to adults and kids alike. For families - or any Halloween enthusiasts - carving sessions are also possible with kits that can be purchased on-site. Kids might also enjoy the face painting and other Halloween-related activities which will run throughout the season.

10) Church Farm, Thirsk

Here families will find Spilman's Farming Pumpkin Patch, which offers free entry and pumpkin prices starting from £1 - perfect for a budget day out. The farm also has free tractor rides and a maze that kids will enjoy weaving their way through.

11) Towthorpe Grange, York

Another patch near York, families will be spoilt for choice at Towthorpe Grange's Piglets Adventure Park, where pumpkin picking is accompanied by a mischief manor, a mysterious maze and a new laser disco.

12) Swithens Farm, Leeds

This is a great one for those living in Leeds as it's a short drive out of the centre. Pumpkin picking costs £6 and is running on the 20th and 21st October then from Saturday 27th October until the end of the month. "Spooky" tractor rides are also on offer for kids.

13) Birchfield Family Dairies, Harrogate

If you dare have an ice cream in the colder weather, there's an ice cream parlour on site at this Harrogate farm, where picking pumkpkin is on offer alongside carving and other Halloween-related activities.

14) Bert’s Barrow, Leeds

Perfect for a family day out, this rural little farm has a friendly feel, pumpkin picking and great farm shop.

15) Farmer Copleys, Pontefract

Want to go big? Farmer Copleys claims to have on of the UK's largest pumpkin festivals. Here you can pick and carve your own pumpkins as well as get your face painted. The festival runs to the end of October.