These are the most Instagrammed towns in Yorkshire - how many have you visited?

With a wealth of charming towns, rolling countryside and a spectacular coastline, it is unsurprising that the region is ranked as one of the most picture-perfect locations in the country, with Halifax being named as the most Instagrammed town in the UK, according to Cheaphotels4uk. The accommodation website examined how many times a post of every UK town had been shared on the photo sharing site, revealing a number of Yorkshire towns to be among the most popular destinations. How many have you visited?

1. Halifax, West Yorkshire Notable for its impressive Victorian architecture and industrial heritage, famed attractions in Halifax include the impressive Piece Hall, Halifax Minster and Eureka! The National Children's Museum. Number of hashtags: 2,109,533

2. Scarborough, North Yorkshire This pretty seaside resort provides the ideal coastal escape, with beautiful beaches to enjoy alongside traditional amusement arcades, parks and museums. Number of hashtags: 1,200,768

3. Whitby, North Yorkshire Thousands of visitors flock to this charming seaside town to take in the sight of the iconic abbey, which famously inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula, and to enjoy some traditional fish and chips by the sea. Number of hashtags: 699,334

4. Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Home to parks, museums and a wealth of listed buildings, there is history and heritage galore in Huddersfield, all set against the backdrop of the Pennine Moors and Peak District parkland. Number of hashtags: 444,719

