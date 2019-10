Every year, the AA releases a guide on the best restaurants across the UK, awarding rosettes for those with the best food, atmosphere and service among other qualities.

1. Macleod's Restaurant, Skipton Alongside swish hotel features like a spa at The Coniston Hotel is Macleods restaurant, a luxurious eatery that comes highly recommended by the AA.

2. Macleod's Restaurant, Skipton The Guide says you can expect charming old-school service and refined dishes that pack a contemporary punch at this restaurant, set on gorgeous, spacious grounds.

3. Clarks Restaurant, Scarborough Eating at the seaside doesnt have to mean greasy fish and chips. Clarks is a fantastic neighbourhood restaurant serving up top-quality fresh seafood to those tired after a stroll on the beach.

4. Clarks Restaurant, Scarborough The AA notes quirky details like the tables fashioned from singer sewing machines, and particularly recommends the locally caught lobster which is a main feature of the menu.

