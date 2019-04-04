10 questions with...Charlotte Armitage, managing director of YAFTA

Entrepreneur Charlotte Armitage has shown great tenacity to bounce back in business following bankruptcy in her early career.

The managing director of the Yorkshire Academy of Film and Television Acting (YAFTA) turned to acting to cope with the stress of seeing her first venture go under.

It made her realise that there was great demand for acting classes in the North and she launched YAFTA.

While her campaign to improve disability representation on screen through YAFTA, which also acts as a talent agency, is well known. In this first episode of '10 questions with...' she takes on the really tough questions.