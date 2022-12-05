100 jobs created at Hull-based Ideal Heating as it ramps up manufacturing capacity

Hull-based Ideal Heating, which employs 900 staff, has invested £16m in expanding the manufacturing capacity at its National Avenue site. The company will soon open a £1m research and development centre specialising in green technology at the Bridgehead Business Park in Hessle.
The expansion is adding a further 13,000 sqft of manufacturing and warehouse space to speed up the development of green technologies.
Dame Diana Johnson, the Hull North MP, who recently visited Ideal Heating, said: “Green jobs in Hull are so important. “Ideal’s work is going to be very important in meeting our climate targets. I’m also particularly interested to hear about the jobs and opportunities for local people.”
Three members of Ideal Heating’s team were winners at the Women in Business Women of Achievement Awards. Helen Villamuera, engineering director, won the Woman Breaking Boundaries award and Maria Gillum, senior design engineer, was named the top Woman in STEM. Nina Weldrick, apprentice technician, received the Apprentice/Trainee prize.