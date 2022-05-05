New Care, one of the UK’s fastest growing care home developers, has opened the £15m Adel Manor care home.

Located off Otley Road the home is New Care’s first in Yorkshire.

The care facility features 74 bedrooms. There is a selection of communal lounges, dining rooms and quiet reading rooms, as well as spa assisted bathrooms, a nail bar and hairdresser.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Asghar Khan declared the care home open, assisted by Adel Manor’s first resident, Valerie Maunder, aged 76.

Coun Khan, said: “I was delighted to be invited by New Care to officially open Adel Manor. It is a very welcoming environment with state of the art facilities and a great community ethos and spirit. I hope all the new residents settle into their new home quickly and have the opportunity to fully enjoy their new surroundings and the services on offer.”

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care, added: “We are thrilled to have opened our first care home in Yorkshire and it was a pleasure to welcome Coun Asghar Khan to Adel Manor to look around the care facility, meet the team and learn more about the company.”

Adel Manor is New Care’s tenth care facility in the UK. In the coming year, the care home will create around 100 jobs in multiple disciplines, from carers and nurses to hospitality, housekeeping, activities, maintenance and chefs.

In Spring 2023, New Care will open its second care facility in Yorkshire, in Guiseley on the former site of the redundant Richmond Garage. Practical completion of the 72 bed care home is planned for April.

Ms Collett added: “Work is progressing well on site and we are very much looking forward to the development taking shape later this year, opening a second stunning care facility in the Guiseley Conservation Area.”