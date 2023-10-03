110 jobs set to be created over five years as Schneider Electric makes £7.2m Yorkshire investment
Schneider Electric employs 550 people at its Leeds smart factory and Innovation Hub, more than a tenth of its UK workforce. The site specialises in designing and manufacturing medium and low-voltage switchgear solutions, which protect and distribute electricity in public, commercial and industrial installations.
The new investment will aim to radically enhance the Leeds facility's efficiency to support growing demand for these solutions.
Kelly Becker, zone president UK& Ireland at Schneider Electric, said: “This multi-million pound investment in Leeds reflects our commitment to investing in the UK's burgeoning green economy. I’m proud that through this project, we plan to create local jobs in Yorkshire, which has been part of our operational presence in the UK for years.
“Our continued growth and investment are set in the context of a huge opportunity to drive decarbonisation, boost infrastructure to meet the demands of EV charging, and design, build, operate and maintain our buildings in the face of the energy efficiency challenge.”
A key feature of Schneider's expanding solutions is its portfolio of green and digital switchgear, which replaces the greenhouse gas that is traditionally used in electrical equipment for insulation, with pure air to “reduce environmental impact” and “optimise maintenance and operations”.
The upgrade will feature a 3,380 sqm extension to an existing assembly and test hall, and a centralised Factory Acceptance Testing area. Work is projected to begin in early 2024 and be completed by August 2024. The project is being carried out with cooperation and support from Leeds City Council.
James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, added: "It is heartening to see our robust manufacturing base continuing to be recognised and fuelled by rising demand in emerging markets such as electric vehicles. This new investment not only helps to supercharge the local economy but also speaks volumes about our region's expertise and the skills and competency of our workforce and what can be achieved through businesses and the council working hand in hand."