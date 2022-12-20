120 jobs created as McDonald’s opens restaurant in Shaw Cross, Dewsbury

More than 120 full and part-time jobs are being created at a new McDonald’s restaurant in West Yorkshire.

Following significant investment from local franchisee Anne Wainwright, the single storey restaurant in Shaw Cross, Dewsbury has opened and provides dine-in, takeaway, drive-through, delivery and click and serve services.

Ms Wainwright. who operates seven other restaurants locally, said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Yorkshire.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

Ms Wainwright added: “We’re committed to investing in our people no matter their age, life stage or background, promoting flexibility and opportunity.”

The new restaurant in Dewsbury will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, an outside patio area with a children’s play area and a drive through with smart digital drive-through menu boards.

McDonald’s has run its business in the UK since 1974 and operates more than 1,400 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, serving four million customers each day.