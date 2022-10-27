The business, which dates back to 1895, has a number of manufacturing, storage and office buildings on both sides of Foundry Street, some of which are over 150 years old and are no longer fit for purpose. The firm, which employs 60 people, has now been granted planning permission to begin work on phase one of the three-year project which will see the creation of new amenities for staff.Ian Thurley, chief executive, said: “This significant investment in redeveloping the entire site will bring all our facilities up to the latest standards as we continue to compete on the world stage.

"Not only will it see us expanding our operational site capacity, but also improving process flow and future proofing the buildings as well as creating a better working environment.

"One of our key strengths is our skilled workforce in Brighouse and the scale of this project is a further demonstration of our commitment to our people and continuing to invest in the town.”

Ian Thurley, chief executive of Siddall & Hilton Products

The first phase represents a £4m investment by Siddall and Hilton Products and will see the demolition of a number of the older buildings, to be replaced by a new portal-framed building, HGV service yard and factory extension, with work is due to start on site in 2023.

Initial works will provide new facilities including showers, locker-rooms and a canteen for employees, with a briefing room and a training space above. This will be followed by several major demolition and construction phases.