The 146-year-old bakery has always specialised in bread, but the new Ellie Warburtons cakes range will include cookie dough and brownies.
Warburtons has not yet sealed a supermarket contract for the cakes, which are named after chairman Jonathan Warburton's great-great-aunt, but will trial them with customers by running two pop-up shops in Skipton and Harrogate this summer.
The company has opted to launch the cakes in two Yorkshire locations described as 'hotspots' rather than its native Lancashire.
The Harrogate pop-up at 36 James Street opened on May 28 with the Skipton site at 18 Otley Street to follow on June 4. Online sales by the Bolton-based business will begin on June 21.
Boxes will be available to take away cakes from the range of eight flavours, with each priced at £3.
Jonathan Warburton said: "We are thrilled to introduce the Ellie Warburtons range of deliciously indulgent cakes. This is an exciting new venture for our family business and we are taking very much an entrepreneurial approach to how we build the brand while bringing with us the core of Warburtons ethos - quality and taste. I hope that a slice of Ellie Warburtons will become a firm favourite with families up and down the country.”