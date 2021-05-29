The pop-up will occupy a shop unit on James Street in Harrogate

The 146-year-old bakery has always specialised in bread, but the new Ellie Warburtons cakes range will include cookie dough and brownies.

Warburtons has not yet sealed a supermarket contract for the cakes, which are named after chairman Jonathan Warburton's great-great-aunt, but will trial them with customers by running two pop-up shops in Skipton and Harrogate this summer.

The company has opted to launch the cakes in two Yorkshire locations described as 'hotspots' rather than its native Lancashire.

The Harrogate pop-up at 36 James Street opened on May 28 with the Skipton site at 18 Otley Street to follow on June 4. Online sales by the Bolton-based business will begin on June 21.

Boxes will be available to take away cakes from the range of eight flavours, with each priced at £3.