Conservatory Outlet, which already employs over 130 people in the region, is creating 15 new jobs at its Wakefield factory, and will be showcasing the different roles during a special Careers Day on Saturday, August 17.

Caroline Mellor, HR business partner at Conservatory Outlet, said: “This is a really exciting time to join the business, as we are expecting recent investments in new machinery and our digital transformation to really pay off with new sales and new opportunities.

“Our network of retailers are still experiencing strong demand from homeowners, and we need to make sure we are in a position to maintain lead times and accommodate any new surges that might happen as people choose to improve their homes rather than move to new properties.”

Gary Pape, Conservatory Outlet, Wakefield.

She went on to add: “We are launching our latest recruitment drive for 15 immediate starters on Saturday, and we thought the best way of getting as much interest as possible was by holding a Careers Day where people can ask questions, find out more about the roles and where they may lead to.

“West Yorkshire Windows is a fast-growing retailer in our network, and we’ve held it here to show potential staff the complete Conservatory Outlet journey and where the windows, doors and living spaces they could help make and supply will eventually be used.

Ms Mellor also went on to note that although the focus of the recruitment drive is on factory positions, mainly situated on the shop floor, and warehouse positions, the company is also looking to take on staff for office jobs.

Applicants with a broad range of experience and backgrounds are encouraged to apply for the roles.

Gary Pape, who joined Conservatory Outlet when he was 20 years old, has worked his way up to become a Factory Glazing Production Supervisor.

He gave his support to the company and its new recruitment drive, saying: “I’m able to do different jobs, which is great as there’s always something different to do every day.

“I’ve also been given the opportunity to learn new skills and go on both hard and soft skills courses, such as product management and communication training. This was all designed to help me progress through the business to the point where I’m now a Production Supervisor and lead specific parts of the manufacturing process.”

Caroline Mellor concluded: “Saturday is a great opportunity for people to get to know Conservatory Outlet, what we do and the culture we have in the business.

“Everyone is welcome, whether you’re just about to get your results and starting out or someone who is looking to return to work, change careers or looking for a firm that allows you to progress.”

Conservatory Outlet works with a network of 27 retailers across the country, and specialises in the installation of quality double glazing windows, replacement doors, conservatories and bespoke orangeries.

The Conservatory Outlet Careers Day will be held this Saturday at West Yorkshire Windows on Headway Business Park.