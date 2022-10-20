16th century Yorkshire villiage pub to be taken over by local couple following 28 years in previous ownership

Laura Davis and partner James Campbell have taken over The Malt Shovel pub after both working there for over a year.

The couple were approached for the position by Ignition Pub Management after being recommended by local residents and ex-management.

“It was an opportunity we just couldn't turn it down,” said Ms Davis.

16th century villiage pub, The Malt Shovel, has been taken over by local couple Laura Davis and James Campbell.

“We knew the business really well, so we just thought we would go for it.

“Its really exciting, we’ve had loads of support which has been phenomenal, and all the regular seem to be looking to come back which is lovely.

“The locals have already been so supportive with offers of help, we’re so greatful."

Ms Davis noted that the pub’s previous owners had chosen to take a break before moving into the fine dining industry.

Ms Davis is a long standing front of house member at The Malt Shovel, with over 15 years experience in hospitality.

Her management partner, Mr Campbell, previously sous chef at the pub, will also take over the role of head chef.

A spokesperson from Ignition Pub Management said: “Ignition Pub Management is keeping the door open and the welcome warm to this well loved and quaint 16th century country village pub.

“We are thrilled that the malt shovel is in safe and familiar hands and there's a seamless transition to a couple who are passionate about this village icon.

“The malt shovel already has a superb reputation for top quality food, both locally sourced and cooked from fresh and is now headed up by an inspirational chef, who specialises in classics, but with the volume turned up.”

The couple were given a week to prepare for the pub’s reopening, which launches on Saturday, October 22.

“We’re really excited for the challenge ahead,” said Ms Davis.