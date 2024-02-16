19th century coach house to be transformed into MOT garage in Yorkshire
Planning officers at Bradford Council have approved an application to convert 412 Great Horton Road, most recently used as a DIY shop, into a garage.
The proposals will see the front half of the unit used as the MOT garage, with the rear half used as storage space.
The application, by Shiraz Tariq, said: “The proposal will create job opportunities and also apprenticeship scheme to contribute towards the local and wider community.
“Great Horton Road has a very good public transport network with buses running frequently to city centre and beyond.”
He said the granting of planning permission would enable the building to be utilised.
There would be parking for the garage in an area behind the neighbouring Mumtaz restaurant.
Planning officers approved the work, saying: “The application site is a mid-19th century traditionally built two-storey building, possibly a former coach house originally.
“There are no external alterations proposed to the existing building, so its traditional character and contribution to the streetscape will be maintained.”
A condition of the approval is that the business can only operate between 8am and 8pm.
