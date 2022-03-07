Up to 2,000 jobs set to be created in Harroagte with new 600,000 sq ft business park

Opus North and Bridges Fund Management (“Bridges”) have secured planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council for the Harrogate 47.

Described as a "sustainable employment development", Harrogate 47 will deliver over 600,000 square feet of employment space on a 45-acre site near Harrogate. The new development has the potential to support 2,000 jobs.

In October 2020 Opus North and Bridges acquired the strategic site, located at J47 of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire, with existing planning consent for over 600,000 square feet of development for employment uses.

View of Harrogate 47's location.

The latest planning approval gives the green light for a revised masterplan incorporating a BREEAM ‘Excellent’, low-carbon development with over 600,000 square feet of employment space for office, hi-tech/hybrid and logistics uses, as well as amenity uses, within a well-landscaped environment.

The development team has appointed contractor GMI to commence delivery of enabling and infrastructure works with immediate effect which will see the pioneering development take shape this year.

Ryan Unsworth, Development Director of Opus North, said: “This development is key for the Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire economy due to its capacity to transform vacant land into office and industrial space for local, regional and national occupiers, and the vast job-creating potential it has. The delivery of Harrogate 47 will allow local companies to expand and grow within the region in addition to attracting inward investment into the district and we are delighted that its potential has been recognised through the positive planning outcome.”

Guy Bowden, Partner at Bridges Fund Management, said: “Harrogate 47 will support the growth of the local economy by addressing the regional shortages of prime accommodation for key growth sectors like logistics, creative and digital. It will also incorporate some best-in-class sustainability features, building on our longstanding experience of sustainable development across the UK. We are delighted to have been granted consent and look forward to seeing the units take shape this year.”

Oliver Freer from CBRE’s Northern Planning Team, who prepared the planning application, commented: “This is an excellent result for Opus and Bridges. Harrogate 47 is an important strategic employment site that will provide high-quality accommodation for businesses, that will make a significant contribution to both the local and regional economies.”

Opus North is recognised as one of the most active and successful developers in Yorkshire, with extensive development delivery experience. Bridges Fund Management specialises in investing in the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable economy: it supports property solutions that help to reduce emissions, regenerate communities, and revitalise industrial and business spaces.