2024 can be year of 'renewed hope' for Bradford, say Manningham Housing Association heads
In a joint New Year message, Lee Bloomfield and Rupert Pometsey also spoke of their belief that, despite a “multitude of challenges” caused by the aftermath of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, “the scent of a better future for Bradford and Keighley hangs in the air.”
They said: “The past 12 months have been incredibly difficult for individuals and families across Bradford district. Food and energy bills have rocketed, placing great pressures on people’s finances.
“New research from the University of Manchester recently found that the cost-of-living crisis is having a disproportionately damaging impact on older people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.
“This is something we, as a housing association with a high proportion of BAME residents, are acutely aware of and have tried to offer the best support we can. There can be no doubt that the people of Bradford district have been let down far too often by decision-makers in Whitehall and Westminster.”
To combat the issues, the pair have called for more affordable homes, better transport links and greater access to training and employment opportunities for people.
They added: “Despite the disappointments and multitude of challenges caused by the aftermath of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, we believe the scent of a better future for Bradford and Keighley hangs in the air.
“With a General Election fast approaching, 2024 can be a year of renewed hope and expectation. Politicians from all sides will be setting out their visions for a better Bradford district and, when voters make their choice, the winning candidates will be rightly held accountable for the promises they make.”
