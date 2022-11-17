Leeds-based content production house, Powerhouse, has unveiled a new brand identity, proposition, and strategy following two decades of delivering content to food and drink brands, and their creative agencies across the UK.

The 23-year-old firm has chosen to keep the name Powerhouse, but has changed all other elements of the business; including the strategic direction, services, and market positioning.

Neil Adams, founder of Powerhouse said: “Over the last three years, we’ve completely reengineered the business, the challenges food and drink brands face in a digital world has evolved, and the need for larger volumes of creative, responsive, and reactive content is essential.”

Recognizing that brands often consider content production at the end of their marketing strategy, Powerhouse has developed a service which assists brands from the early stages of their content marketing.