230 jobs to be created in Doncaster with new industrial park

As many as 230 jobs could be created after a deal was struck to create a new industrial unit near Doncaster.

Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has sold a site at Little Lane, Kirk Sandall in Doncaster to Oyster Capital.

The site has planning permission in place for industrial development. Implementation of the permission will regenerate the redundant land, which sits to the rear of Yorkshire Water’s Kirk

Sandall treatment works just 2.5 miles from Doncaster City Centre. The outline planning consent will facilitate the delivery of some 90,000 sq ft of industrial space developed across approximately 79 units, with the potential to create up to 230 jobs for the Doncaster area.

Work on the site is expected to commence in the Spring.

Cameron Sanderson, Development Surveyor at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “The sale and resulting development of the Kirk Sandall site will have a positive impact on the local area through creating jobs at what will become a thriving site for local SME’s.

"At Keyland our focus is to regenerate unused land and repurpose it for developments that contribute to the region’s economic activity and this latest deal is a good example of that process.”

Eann Ramsay Smith, CEO at Oyster Capital, said; “The asset we acquired from Keyland is a typical regeneration play where there is strong local demand and a shortage of supply. Oyster have invested into the developer ‘Incubator Parks’ who build and rent industrial units for SME space. The site will offer small affordable units on short term flexible leases.”

Keyland Developments Ltd has been operating across Yorkshire for over 20 years, regenerating Yorkshire Water’s redundant sites. In addition to its work transforming former Yorkshire Water land, the team also works alongside independent landowners, corporates or regulated bodies to overcome obstacles to development on strategic sites in order to facilitate regeneration by securing planning consent for future use.