239 new homes set to be built in Yorkshire amid planning application approval

The development will lie on land south east of Old Road, DN12 3LR.
It is set to include 201 dwellings for sale and 38 affordable dwellings ranging from two to four bedrooms.
36 letters of opposition to the development have been received by the council.
Issues raised include the long term impact on existing infrastructure, road safety and disruption during the construction phase.
Councillors Ian Pearson and Lani-Mae Ball requested that the application be brought to the planning committee due to concerns over road safety and surface water run off to nearby properties.
No council committees however had any objections, including highways, urban design and open space.
The site is marked for development in the council’s Local Plan and meets targets set out by this.
Councillors will formally vote on Tuesday, 7 March.