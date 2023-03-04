Councillors are set to approve a planning application for a large new housing development in Conisbrough next week.

The development will lie on land south east of Old Road, DN12 3LR.

It is set to include 201 dwellings for sale and 38 affordable dwellings ranging from two to four bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

36 letters of opposition to the development have been received by the council.

239 new homes set to be built in Yorkshire amid planning application approval

Issues raised include the long term impact on existing infrastructure, road safety and disruption during the construction phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors Ian Pearson and Lani-Mae Ball requested that the application be brought to the planning committee due to concerns over road safety and surface water run off to nearby properties.

No council committees however had any objections, including highways, urban design and open space.

The site is marked for development in the council’s Local Plan and meets targets set out by this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad