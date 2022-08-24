Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on Bishops Gate, which will be located on an 11-hectare site off the town’s Long Lane, will begin next month, with sales expected to start on the 300-home development towards the end of the year.

Paul Thornton, Bellway Yorkshire’s divisional planning manager, said: “New housing developments bring significant economic benefits to local communities, a fact that is quite often overlooked.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bishops Gate will create in the region of 60 new jobs during the construction phase, and when sales commence and people start moving-in they will bring new money into the area and spend it locally, which will provide a boost for local businesses.”

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes said its new development in Beverley will create 60 jobs and provide a 'significant' economic boost for the town

“On top of that there’ll also be significant infrastructure and leisure improvements made as a result of the substantial Section 106 contributions that we as a housebuilder make to the local authority during our time on site.”

Bellway is investing around £3.5m which includes £1.3m in educational contributions, £228,000 towards the construction of a footbridge over the Hull to Scarborough rail line, and £400,000 on off-site road improvements and £1.4mi n recreational contributions.

A spokesman said: "The masterplan for the area in which Bellway will be building is widespread and includes the provision of new primary school places either within an extension of Keldmarsh primary school or provision for a new primary school on a later phase of the wider site development; new cycle and pedestrian routes; new leisure facilities; and the construction of two spine roads running between Minster Way and Woodmansey Mile."

"When planning to build anywhere our aim isn’t simply to build houses,” added Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, Melanie Smith. “We’re here to create homes and communities that people will love in an environment they’ll be proud to call home.”

“The plans for Bishops Gate certainly demonstrate this aim, and I look forward to seeing this new addition to Beverely growing into a much-loved part of the local community as families move in and breathe life into it.”