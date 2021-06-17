400 jobs to be created in Sheffield at new warehouse and fulfilment centre for Advanced Supply Chain Group

International logistics company Advanced Supply Chain Group (ASCG) has made a significant investment in a new site in Sheffield, which will create hundreds of new roles in the next three years.

Located at the Smithywood Industrial Park, the new 346,000 square foot warehouse and fulfilment centre forms part of ASCG’s expansion plans.

The Sheffield centre is the Yorkshire-headquartered company’s fifth UK site.

Claire Webb, Managing Director at Advanced Supply Chain Group, said: “We’re working with Invest Sheffield who are connecting us with a rich local talent pool, ranging from graduates through to experienced supply chain operatives.

“This will help us to quickly recruit for a mix of roles, which will be key to us realising the prime position of Smithywood. It’s close to the M1 and reaches most of the UK in less than four-and-a-half hours. We’ll have the right place and people to continue to deliver and uphold the fast, reliable and accurate service our customers expect.”

Councillor Paul Turpin, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy, Jobs and Skills at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Advanced Supply Chain Group choosing to base themselves in Sheffield and it is testament to our city’s strong reputation as a great place to live, work and invest.

"The creation of 400 new jobs will be a real boost to Chapeltown’s economy and will offer a number of opportunities for local people; a positive step forward following the impact of Covid-19 on livelihoods over the past year.

“It’s vital that new developments and investments focus not only on the here and now but the future too, and so it’s significant that ASCG have chosen PLP Smithywood as their new home; a site that generates 20% of its energy from low and zero carbon technology sources. This is a great example of a company actively taking their climate responsibilities seriously, something I am very supportive of.”

Ms Webb added: “We’re constantly striving to make our customers’ supply chains more sustainable, whilst being faster, better and cheaper. Finding the right operating sites that fit this approach is key to our own growth and the success of the companies we work with – Smithywood fits this perfectly.”