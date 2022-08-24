400 people could be employed at businesses based in new Globe Point building in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEG has finished work on its 37,800 sq ft seven-storey office development on Globe Road, marking the first new build office to be delivered in Leeds this year.

Globe Point provides workspace for more than 400 people and includes roof terrace gardens.

Marketing and data science agency, Jaywing, has announced it is taking space in the 6,437 sq ft third floor.

Antonia Martin Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: “Globe Point has been designed to deliver the highest quality workspace in a great location close to the station.

"It is the first of our developments to complete in the Temple district, and a first for Leeds this year. It is set to create a buzz in Temple and, as the numbers of people living and working in the area continues to grow, this will help to support the fantastic bars, restaurants and other amenities, including our events space partnership with Chow Down.”

Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank are marketing the building on behalf of CEG.

Nick Salkeld from Fox Lloyd Jones said: “Globe Point is an exemplary landmark building at the gateway to Temple and sets the benchmark for the wider masterplan in Leeds’ most exciting district.

“It’s a market leading product which has responded to current day occupier needs and boasts best in class features including business lounge, café facilities. The workspace has a truly unique ceiling detail with a mix of coffered and trucell finishes and can be offered in both traditional and fully fitted solutions. It’s added much needed Grade A supply to the market where occupier demand remains high particularly at the prime end.”

CEG has worked with specialist local consultants on the project.

Sarah Dodsworth, Founding Partner of interior design consultancy Ekho Studio, said: “Globe Point is an interesting and unique project that will both fit with and elevate the surrounding area. It’s a special scheme, and one we’re really proud to be associated with.