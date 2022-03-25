450 jobs set to be created at major storage and distribution centre in Sheffield

Trammell Crow Company, a global developer and investor in commercial real estate, has been granted planning permission from Sheffield City Council to develop the former Betafence and Tinsley Wire site at Shepcote Lane in Sheffield and transform it into a logistics base.

A spokesman said: "By working closely with Sheffield City Council and local stakeholders, TCC has achieved its first planning permission in Europe in under three months. The approved plans will see demolition start immediately at the 20-acre site to replace the existing building with a 367,151 sq ft Grade A logistics facility. The site, on Shepcote Lane, 0.5 miles from Junction 34 of the M1 motorway, includes a facility of 455,750 sq ft, formerly let to fencing manufacturer Betafence."

"The new Class B8 storage and distribution unit is expected to create 450 new jobs. Additional employment opportunities are envisaged during the development and construction of the new scheme."

"Located in an established industrial area with an existing logistics allocation, the site has excellent transport communications and a 1.4 million working population within an hour’s travel. The area has recently attracted tenants such as Clipper Logistics; Pretty Little Thing; ITM and Great Bear."

Construction work is due to start in the summer and completion is due in early 2023. CBRE acted as planning consultants on the project and Chetwoods were appointed as the architect.

Mike Forster, Head of UK Logistics at Trammell Crow Company, said: “We’ve worked hard in the past year to expand our logistics expertise across Europe and securing our first planning permission on the continent is a product of this.