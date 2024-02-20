Morrisons, Flamingo Land, Tankersley Hotels Ltd and Cranswick Country Foods are among the companies named for failing to pay the minimum wage.

53 Yorkshire employers were found to have failed to pay their workers over £1 million in a clear breach of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This impacted 10,746 workers, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Flamingo Land failed to pay £3,033.57 to four employees.

On the list, it stated Wm Morrison Produce Limited – the farming and produce company part of the Morrisons Supermarkets parent organisation –failed to pay £59,130.85 to 331 workers between April 2016 and August 2017.

A Morrisons spokesperson called this a “technical breach” which due to a company’s “smoothing mechanism”

The spokesman said: “No Morrisons colleague was paid below the minimum wage for any hour worked. This fine relates to a technical breach dating back to 2016 caused by the use of a long-established, widely-used and popular mechanism to smooth colleague pay throughout the year. Under the mechanism, colleagues could work flexible hours from week to week, but were paid a constant total per pay period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This smoothing mechanism was very popular with colleagues as it allowed them to manage their finances over the course of the year. Every hour worked was fully paid for at rates above the national living wage.

Morrisons told The Yorkshire Post: "No Morrisons colleague was paid below the minimum wage for any hour worked."

"Since this fine, common sense has prevailed and the law has been changed so this would no longer be a technical breach.”

Cranswick Country Foods Plc failed to be £54,854.79 to 380 employees in East Riding of Yorkshire and £32,841.25 to 593 workers in Barnsley between March 2014 and November 2019.

Flamingo Land, the Yorkshire theme park attraction and zoo, failed to pay £3,033.57 to four employees between March 2016 and April 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 2024, the National Minimum Wage is £11.44 for 21 and over (previously 23 and over), £8.60 for 18 to 20 and £6.40 for under 18.

The full list of Yorkshire companies named are: