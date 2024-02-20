53 Yorkshire companies named in government list failing to pay minimum wage including Morrisons, Flamingo Land and Cranswick
Morrisons, Flamingo Land, Tankersley Hotels Ltd and Cranswick Country Foods are among the companies named for failing to pay the minimum wage.
53 Yorkshire employers were found to have failed to pay their workers over £1 million in a clear breach of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law.
This impacted 10,746 workers, according to the Department for Business and Trade.
On the list, it stated Wm Morrison Produce Limited – the farming and produce company part of the Morrisons Supermarkets parent organisation –failed to pay £59,130.85 to 331 workers between April 2016 and August 2017.
A Morrisons spokesperson called this a “technical breach” which due to a company’s “smoothing mechanism”
The spokesman said: “No Morrisons colleague was paid below the minimum wage for any hour worked. This fine relates to a technical breach dating back to 2016 caused by the use of a long-established, widely-used and popular mechanism to smooth colleague pay throughout the year. Under the mechanism, colleagues could work flexible hours from week to week, but were paid a constant total per pay period.
"This smoothing mechanism was very popular with colleagues as it allowed them to manage their finances over the course of the year. Every hour worked was fully paid for at rates above the national living wage.
"Since this fine, common sense has prevailed and the law has been changed so this would no longer be a technical breach.”
Cranswick Country Foods Plc failed to be £54,854.79 to 380 employees in East Riding of Yorkshire and £32,841.25 to 593 workers in Barnsley between March 2014 and November 2019.
Flamingo Land, the Yorkshire theme park attraction and zoo, failed to pay £3,033.57 to four employees between March 2016 and April 2019.
As of 2024, the National Minimum Wage is £11.44 for 21 and over (previously 23 and over), £8.60 for 18 to 20 and £6.40 for under 18.
The full list of Yorkshire companies named are:
- Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited (In Administration - 12/06/23) – failed to pay £340,784.57 to 576 employees between 28/10/2015 and 28/10/2018.
- 2 Sisters Food Group Limited, Wakefield – failed to pay £130,887.72 to 395 employees between 14/09/2013 and 28/12/2018.
- Wm Morrison Produce Limited, Bradford – failed to pay £59,130.85 to 331 employees between 11/04/2016 and 27/08/2017.
- Cranswick Country Foods Plc, East Riding of Yorkshire – failed to pay £54,854.79 to 380 employees between 02/03/2014 and 30/11/2019.
- Future Cleaning Services Limited (In Liquidation - 31/03/23), York – failed to pay £48,378.18 to 4,001 employees between 21/02/2014 and 07/11/2019.
- Frozen Value Limited, Barnsley – failed to pay £47,555.62 to 1,041 employees between 20/10/2013 and 09/06/2019.
- Fieldrose Limited, Sheffield – failed to pay £47,294.50 to 180 employees between 24/03/2014 and 18/02/2018.
- Slumbay Limited (Previously Eville & Jones (UK) Limited) (In liquidation - 29/12/23), Leeds – failed to pau £33,151.78 to 65 employees between 01/11/2014 and 01/09/2017.
- Cranswick Convenience Foods Limited, Barnsley – failed to pay £32,841.25 to 593 employees between 02/03/2014 and 07/09/2019.
- Thai Leisure Group Limited, York – failed to pay £27,806.19 to 349 employees between 04/07/2016 and 24/03/2019.
- Mulcroft Limited, Sheffield – failed to pay £24,401.52 to 624 employees between 24/03/2014 and 18/02/2018.
- Queenscourt Limited, Sheffield – failed to pay £21,555.09 to 515 employees between 24/03/2014 and18/02/2018.
- Northgate Fast Food Limited, Sheffield – failed to pay £18,083.84 to 485 employees between 08/09/2014 and 18/02/2018.
- Amber Foods Limited, Wakefield – failed to pay £14,457.06 to 180 employees between 03/04/2016 and 18/08/2018.
- Coletta and Tyson Limited, East Riding of Yorkshire – failed to pay £12,752.54 to 186 employees between 31/12/2013 and 18/06/2017.
- Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited (In Administration - 12/06/23), Sheffield – failed to pay £11,981.86 to 92 employees between 19/01/2014 and 24/10/2015.
- York Cocoa House Ltd (In Administration - 15/11/23), York – failed to pay £11,776.62 to 7 employees between 01/07/2018 and 30/06/2019.
- Rugby AM Limited (Dissolved - 25/01/22), Leeds – failed to pay £10,554.87 to 4 workers between 01/03/2016 and 31/10/2017.
- The Little Academy Day Nursery (Severn Road) Ltd, Bradford – failed to pay £9,004.44 to 12 employees between 01/11/2015 and 31/10/2018.
- M.K.M. Building Supplies Limited, Kingston upon Hull – failed to pay £8,370.06 to 41 employees between 01/09/2014 and 31/07/2018.
- Mr Alan Omar Bradford Hand Car Wash, Bradford – failed to pay £6,427.93 to 3 employees between 28/05/2018 and 03/03/2019.
- Austin Kemp Solicitors Limited, Leeds – failed to pay £5,746.85 to one employee between 28/11/2016 and 24/06/2018.
- HM1316 Ltd (Dissolved - 21/06/22), Leeds – failed to pay £5,414.78 5 employees between 01/08/2019 and 29/02/2020.
- Sia Fibral Limited, Calderdale – failed to pay £5,151.94 to 15 employees between 01/11/2015 and 31/12/2019.
- J. N. Bentley Limited, North Yorkshire – failed to pay £5,021.05 to 30 employees between 01/08/2016 and 31/08/2019.
- Mr Ian Dennis Lumsden & Mrs Remy Rose Castillo Lumsden Rem's Convenience Store, Bradford – failed to pay £4,526.25 to 12 employees between 27/07/2014 and 24/03/2018.
- Worldwide Securities Services Limited, Bradford – failed to pay £4,214.03 to 46 employees between 01/04/2013 and 25/05/2018.
- Performance Diamond Cut Wheels Limited, Leeds – failed to pay £3,074.51 four employees between 24/04/2018 and 23/10/2018.
- Flamingo Land Limited, North Yorkshire – failed to pay £3,033.57 four employees between 07/03/2016 and 28/04/2019.
- Farmers Boy Limited, Bradford – failed to pay £2,803.08 to 26 employees between 10/04/2016 and 27/08/2017
- The Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant Ltd, North Yorkshire – failed to pay £2,801.41 to two employees between 07/10/2019 and 02/02/2020.
- Rathbone Kear Limited, Bradford – failed to pay £2,724.22 to 13 employees between 09/05/2016 and 04/06/2017.
- Karro Food Group Limited – failed to pay £2,669.84 to 73 employees between 02/04/2017 and 08/12/2018.
- S.P.Q. Ltd, Sheffield – failed to pay £2,423.59 to 103 employees between 15/06/2015 and 18/02/2018.
- Jasons Of Kippax, Leeds – failed to pay £2,384.20 three employees between 01/04/2019 and 22/12/2019.
- T. Quality Limited, Doncaster – failed to pay £1,735.52 to 16 employees between 01/10/2015 and 31/08/2018.
- J.A.M.B Restaurant Limited (Dissolved - 04/08/21), North Yorkshire – failed to pay £1,506.76 to one employee 11/06/2018 and 18/11/2018.
- International Seafoods Limited, Bradford – failed to pay £1,293.00 to 26 employees between 16/01/2017 and 27/08/2017.
- Synerjy Limited – failed to pay £1,273.43 to one employee between 16/07/2018 and 19/12/2018.
- Major Recruitment Limited, Kirklees – failed to pay £1,202.94 to 164 employees between 09/02/2015 and 27/10/2019.
- Hut Green Stores Limited Spar, North Yorkshire – failed to pay £1,131.19 to one employee between 02/04/2018 and 16/06/2019.
- Crown Chicken Limited, East Riding of Yorkshire – failed to pay £1,088.33 to 97 employees between 05/02/2018 and 20/05/2018.
- Uniteeny Childcare Ltd (Dissolved - 13/12/22), Calderdale – failed to pay £1,015.12 to two employees between 01/10/2018 and 06/01/2019.
- The Firehouse (Bradford) Ltd (Dissolved - 25/01/22), Bradford -failed to pay £908.23 to 3 employees between 01/07/2018 and 31/10/2019.
- Mr Shahbaz Chaudary Pizza Base, Wakefield – failed to pay £810.87 to 3 employees between 01/07/2019 and 29/02/2020.
- Powerline Transport Limited (In Liquidation - 19/10/20), Kirklees – failed to pay £805.62 to two employees between 01/07/2018 and 31/10/2018.
- Indian Tiffin Room Leeds Limited Indian Tiffin Room, Leeds – failed to pay £764.48 to 8 employees between 01/04/2018 and 31/05/2018.
- Tankersley Hotels Ltd (Under new ownership), Barnsley – failed to pay £763.91 to 5 employees between 24/11/2014 and 12/03/2017.
- Fresh Bins (Leeds) Ltd, Leeds – failed to pay £674.87 to one employee between 01/03/2019 and 31/03/2019.
- The Elite Wax Group Ltd (Dissolved - 12/04/22), Sheffield – failed to pay £625.36 to two employees between 23/06/2018 and 31/07/2018.
- Rahmath Traders Limited, Doncaster – failed to pay£623.27 to 9 employees between 01/12/2016 and 30/06/2019.
- Bradford Metropolitan District Council – failed to pay £612.41 to six employees between 01/04/2018 and 31/05/2018.
- Shimlas Trade Limited Shimlas BD7 Yorkshire and The Humber Bradford – failed to pay £515.51 to two employees between 22/10/2018 and 24/03/2019.
