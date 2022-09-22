70 open market and affordable homes set to built in 'affluent' village near Doncaster

The house builder, Crest Nicholson, has completed the first land acquisition for its Yorkshire division. The six-acre parcel of land, in Sprotbrough, on the edge of Doncaster, which was marketed by JLL’s Yorkshire and North East office, attracted 25 bids.

A spokesman said: “ The acquisition, led by Crest Nicholson’s regional director Guy Evans, marks a major milestone for the housebuilder’s expansion into Northern England, with the division planning to build 600 homes annually, playing a key role in Crest Nicholson’s growth strategy to deliver more than 4,000 new home completions annually by 2026.”

Subject to planning permission, Crest Nicholson aims to build a mix of around 70 open market and affordable homes on the site.

It will incorporate Crest Nicholson’s new range, providing a mix of homes from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses, with the first completions expected in summer 2024.

Guy Evans, Regional Director of Crest Nicholson Yorkshire commented: “The acquisition of Sprotbrough is a significant milestone for Crest Nicholson as we expand into the North. We are actively seeking sought after locations, such as Sprotbrough, given its proximity to the city of Doncaster and connections to other key locations within the region, as part of our commitment to delivering high-quality homes and communities across Yorkshire.”

James Mohammed, Head of Residential Development for North East said: “Demand for quality housing in Yorkshire continues unabated, so we are happy to welcome Crest Nicholson into the Yorkshire housebuilder market. ​​​​​​​

“Residential development land in sought-after locations across Yorkshire continues to be limited, so we were naturally delighted to secure the marketing instruction. The huge success of the marketing process further demonstrates the strength of the residential development market in the region.”

