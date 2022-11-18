8,000 jobs predicted to be made in Sheffield's £300M West Bar development

Developers of Sheffield’s West Bar predict that the new £300m development will bring around 8,000 jobs to the area once completed.

The development , which is taking place in the city centre, will see the creation of 100,000 square foot office space, along with room for retail and living space.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post alongside his visit to the Sheffield site, Andrew Kail, CEO of Legal and General Retirement Institutional, a major backer of the scheme, described it as a “significant net job creator”.

“The estimate that has been arrived at is 8000 new jobs, clearly it will depend ultimately on the type of businesses that go into those offices, but using our experience having worked in other cities, such as Newcastle, and Cardiff, it's a good guide.”

Sheffield's West Bar development is set to be finished in 2024.

Mr Kail noted his belief that the site could host both big businesses and small independent businesses alike.

“You can absolutely take what looking like a big corporate office block and turn it into a space where small independent businesses can come and thrive and innovate.

“Looking at one of our Helix developments in Newcastle, one of the buildings is set aside as a flexible workspace unit for small innovative companies to come in and start up or scale up.

“I think the scheme definitely allows for a really diverse usage, if when the completed buildings are finished that they are managed in that way, and I think this will work much better if you get that really diverse usage range.”

Legal and General have currently invested around £160m in the site.

As well a office space, the development will also host 368 new residential apartments, with a focus on one to two-bedroom flats.

The properties will be delivered and operated by Legal & General as part of its ‘Build to Rent – Homes for Life’ portfolio.

Mr Kail also noted the vision of both the developers and council to transform the development into a new gateway into the city.

“West Bar has been described as a gateway development because it's trying to be a really meaningful entry point to the city centre,” he said.

“And therefore, its not just about erecting structures, it's how you navigate around and through those structures and the impression they create to someone entering the city from that place that is particularly important.”

The project is also set to become a link between the city centre and Kelham Island.

“Thats very much part of the design, something that stops Kelham Island feeling like an island and brings it as part of the city.” said Mr Kail.

