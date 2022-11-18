A first look tour of the York Christmas Market St Nichols Fair as it opens for the festive season

The popular St Nicholas Fair opened on Thursday, November 18 to eagerly awaiting guest.
More than 70 alpine chalets line the streets of Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, with vendors selling local produce, festive bespoke gifts and plenty of delicious food.
Traders include York Cocoa House, The Yorkshire Candle Company, Quwen Boutique, Indie York, The Silver Guru, Colin Williamson Prints and The Library of Flowers.
Food and drink traders include York Gin, The Sawley Kitchen, Shambles Kitchen Catering Ltd, Malton Brewery and Northern Brownies.
New to the market this year is The Winter Hütte. Opened by Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern, it will serve festive favourites with a gourmet twist.
Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe headed to York to capture a first look at the market.
York Christmas Market is open until Friday, December 23, 2022.