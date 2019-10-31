A new partnership aims to build more than 700 homes in this Yorkshire city

A strategic partnership aims to build more than 700 homes in a Yorkshire city over the next four years.

Work has started on the next phase of a regeneration project in Hull. Construction work has begun on the next stage of The Leeway in east Hull, after local councillors and representatives from Compendium Living, Hull City Council and Together Housing Group visited the site to formally break the ground. Phase 2c is the next chapter of the re-development of Ings by Compendium Living and Hull City Council, located off Saltshouse Road. This phase has received a boost from a £4m investment from the Local Growth Fund, secured by the Humber LEP from Government as part of their commitment to the Northern Powerhouse. The project is also supported by Homes England, which has granted £495,000 funding for this latest phase.

As part of the Wave 2 funding programme, Homes England has formed a strategic partnership with Together Housing, making £53m available to build new affordable homes. The new homes will be delivered through the Partnership including Accent and WDH. The strategic partnership will build an additional 1,152 homes over the next four years.

This latest stage of the large-scale regeneration of Ings will provide a further 108 new homes, with 97 for open market sale and 11 for affordable rent in partnership with Together Housing.

This next phase of homes for sale will be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes, in a range of similar styles to those already built on Saltshouse Road by the popular developer Compendium Living. To meet growing demand in the area, nearly a quarter of these properties will be two-bedroom houses.

Dave Bullock, Managing Director at Compendium Living said: “We are so excited to have begun work on the next phase of The Leeway.

“Homes at our previous phases have been extremely popular, with our partnership with Hull City Council offering much needed homes to the thriving area of Ings. The total regeneration will eventually provide over 700 new homes, contributing towards the growth of Hull as a city.

“We look forward to seeing this next phase progress and providing a fantastic selection of homes for those looking to settle down in Hull.”