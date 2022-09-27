Grantley Hall, near Ripon, was the English winner of the Hotel of the Year category. Described as a ‘fusion of old and new’, the hotel opened in a 17th-century country house in 2019 and boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, spa and state-of-the-art gym.

Another Michelin-starred eatery, chef Michael Wignall’s The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, was named Restaurant with Rooms of the Year. The gastropub is described by judges as a ‘genuine country inn’.

The AA Accessible Award was claimed by Harrogate country house hotel Rudding Park. The judges’ commendation read: “An 'accessible to all' ethos encapsulates Rudding Park’s approach, combining great investment in high quality accessible facilities with an all-important totally inclusive attitude across its team.

“Training for all team members is driven by a number of accessibility champions, that have specific disability and sensory awareness training and experience. It has clearly put an enormous effort and emphasis into making every aspect of its hotel, spa and leisure facilities to be accessible by all.”

The final Yorkshire winner was the Swinton Estate near Masham, which took the AA Sustainable Award title. Judges said: “Sustainability has been an integral part of Swinton Estate and its hotel for many years and forms a key part of its ethos and values.

“Long-term sustainable policies very much highlight this across all the critical areas of carbon, waste, conservation, and community. It has embraced heating technology at early stages be it biomass utilising chip from its own woodlands for the whole hotel and air source heat pumps for its holiday cottages.”