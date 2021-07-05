Abingdon signs lateral flow test development deal

Abingdon's production technicians working on the rapid test foiling machine

York-based Abingdon said the deal will cover lateral flow tests in general rather than being Covid-specific.

Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, Abingdon will manufacture the lateral flow strips for Bioporto’s Generic Rapid Assay Device (gRAD) platform, the company’s proprietary patented technology for rapid lateral flow test development.

The test which has completed technical transfer will be manufactured by Abingdon Health at its Doncaster facility, following the company’s expansion of its manufacturing capacity.

This will provide Bioporto with immediate access to high volume manufacturing to meet their anticipated global demand for its product.

Leigh Thomas, SVP director of global sales of Abingdon Health, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Bioporto with access to Abingdon’s high volume manufacturing capability.

"We have built a strong relationship with the team during the transfer of their exceptional lateral flow products into Abingdon Health and are pleased to have secured this long-term manufacturing arrangement.