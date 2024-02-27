Abrdn: Investment company plans to cut around 500 jobs as part of a sweeping overhaul
It came as the fund manager and wealth specialist saw its pre-tax loss shrink to £6m for last year, reducing from a £612m loss.
The firm said last month it plans to cut around 500 jobs as part of a sweeping overhaul to save the investment firm up to £150m in costs.
The Edinburgh-based company, which rebranded from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2021, said the cuts will primarily take place this year and be completed by the end of 2025.
It also reported £13.9bn in net outflows during 2023 as many clients withdrew funds.
This partly led to a 4 per cent fall in net operating revenue to £1.4bn for the year.
Meanwhile, the firm said operating expenses decreased by 4 per cent reflecting management actions to reduce costs.
It also said it witnessed £152m of restructuring and corporate transaction expenses over the past year.
Stephen Bird, chief executive officer of Abrdn, said: “Over the past three years we have reshaped the business to fit the modern investment landscape.
“We now have content and distribution aligned to the products and services clients need, and we are better positioned for future growth.
“We are taking action to rebuild and grow profit in our investments business.
“We have sharpened our focus on improving investment performance, streamlined our fund range, reduced costs by £102m in 2023, exceeding our £75m target and we announced a new cost-saving programme of at least £150m on January 24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.