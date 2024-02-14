Abstract Tech continues it's support for Britain's Got Startups event series

Following a successful pilot and subsequent event during 2023, where ambitious entrepreneurs landed over £1.5 million in funding, Britain's Got Startups 2024 is setting its sights on identifying further untapped talents and innovations from across the UK.

Kicking off in March in the South West, the event series will then move to the South East, Midlands and East of England. Each stop will bring together ambitious businesses, innovative ideas, and industry experts, culminating in a grand finale in London, where regional champions will take part in a final pitch to a panel of international investors.

"It's time to shift the investment spotlight away from London," says Jenson Brook, Managing Director of Novus Capital and Britain’s Got Startups. "The event series last year was a real showcase of the entrepreneurial spirit outside the M25, and with Abstract Tech on board, we're ready to supercharge the program and ensure these businesses get access to the investments they deserve."

Minan Majid, Founder of Abstract Tech, at a Britain's Got Startup's event

Minan Majid, Founder of Abstract Tech, comments: "We’ve been involved with Britain’s Got Startups since it’s inception. As firm believers in the purpose and drive to attract greater support for innovative companies in the North, we want to be a part of that.

“We saw first-hand the calibre of businesses that were looking for funding during 2023 and can’t wait to see what 2024 has to offer. This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs that want to take the next step in their business journey and need funding to make it happen.”