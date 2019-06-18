Access Intelligence enjoys sustained growth after securing acquisition

SOFTWARE firm Access Intelligence, which has a centre of excellence in York, today announced that it had secured sustained growth over the first half of the year after its performance was boosted by an acquisition.

In a trading update, the supplier of software-as-a-service said: “In the first half of the year, growth was driven by new business secured by the company’s Vuelio monitoring and intelligence platform. This was supplemented by upselling of services from newly acquired ResponseSource, the journalist enquiry platform, to Vuelio’s existing clients.

The statement added: “Integration of the company’s Vuelio platform with ResponseSource during the second half of the year is expected to accelerate revenue growth by expanding the product suite and securing the group’s market leading position for technological innovation.

“The strength of the proposition reflects the group’s commitment to providing software and insight that put organisations ahead of industry trends. This includes enabling organisations to combine media monitoring with political insight and influencer analysis.”

Over the last six months, the group has delivered an increase in net annual contract value of £0.45m, compared to an increase of £0.36m for the equivalent period in 2018.

As a result, the directors anticipate total revenue for the first six months of the financial year to be £6.2m. This is approximately 42 per cent higher than for the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations, and is in line with the board’s expectations.

The statement added: “The strong results reflect the high calibre of new clients signed up to the group’s services, including: Whitbread, Canon, Breitling, Kia Motors, Kuehne + Nagel, Bonhams, Vision Express, Financial Times, The Prince’s Trust, Crown Commercial Service, Homes England, RNLI, Ofsted and the British Library.”

Joanna Arnold, CEO of Access Intelligence, said: “In a highly competitive and ever changing market, we provide our customers with the insight they need to stay ahead.

“We have secured our position as a market leading partner to the industry and I am delighted with the results seen so far this year. For the second half of this year, our commitment remains to innovate and deliver exceptional products and service to our clients.”