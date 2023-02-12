Accountancy firm Azets has announced its plans to recruit more than 500 apprentices, graduates and school leavers in 2023, with 45 vacancies in Yorkshire.

The business currently has 650 apprentices, graduates and school leavers across England, with 331 joining in August 2022.

Azets is offering another 531 early careers opportunities for September 2023, to take the total to nearly 1,200 by the end of this year.

Russell Turner, regional managing partner at Azets in Yorkshire said: “At Azets we believe that there are real benefits to taking on apprentices into a modern and flexible workplace. We see it as a productive and effective way to grow talent and they will support our ambitious growth plans in Yorkshire.

Russell Turner, regional managing partner at Azets in Yorkshire.

“We are also seeing a huge spike in demand, with a record number of applications for September 2023.”

This latest graduate recruitment drive is part of Azets’ recently announced plan to add 900 roles across its UK business over the next 12 months.

