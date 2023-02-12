The business currently has 650 apprentices, graduates and school leavers across England, with 331 joining in August 2022.
Azets is offering another 531 early careers opportunities for September 2023, to take the total to nearly 1,200 by the end of this year.
Russell Turner, regional managing partner at Azets in Yorkshire said: “At Azets we believe that there are real benefits to taking on apprentices into a modern and flexible workplace. We see it as a productive and effective way to grow talent and they will support our ambitious growth plans in Yorkshire.
“We are also seeing a huge spike in demand, with a record number of applications for September 2023.”
This latest graduate recruitment drive is part of Azets’ recently announced plan to add 900 roles across its UK business over the next 12 months.
Azets, which ranked 38 in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022, is also providing opportunities to T Level students, the new intense technical vocational qualifications introduced by the government in 2020.