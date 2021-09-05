Accountancy firm Hentons joins forces with Mackenzie Spencer in Sheffield

Hentons has joined forces with Sheffield-based Mackenzie Spencer.

Mackenzie Spencer’s team of corporate finance and legal experts join Hentons’ 125 strong team, with a national footprint of offices in London, Leeds, Sheffield, York and Thirsk.

Chris Sellars from Mackenzie Spencer will now become head of corporate finance at Hentons.

Nadeem Ahmed, managing partner at Hentons said: “We are delighted that Chris and Samantha Sellars are joining the Hentons family. Mackenzie Spencer’s unique offering of lead advisory and legal services adds a competitive advantage to the Hentons corporate finance offering to clients which will enable us to provide a comprehensive suite of services to businesses embarking on mergers, acquisitions, sales and fundraising.”

The firm will be authorised to provide both accountancy and legal services, enabling it to deliver an end-to-end corporate finance service.

Chris Sellars, from Mackenzie Spencer, said: “Mackenzie Spencer recently celebrated 10 years in business, and we felt that now was the right time to join a top 100 firm and increase our national presence and be part of Hentons’ exciting growth plans.

"The team and I are absolutely delighted to join the Hentons family and look forward to working with the partners in supporting clients.”

He added: “Despite the pandemic, the market is buoyant and plenty of businesses have liquidity and have managed to build-up resources as part of their expansion plans.

"With significant tax changes on the horizon, business owners are considering their strategies, and we will be ideally placed to provide market-leading advice as part of Hentons.”

Hentons has a turnover of over £7m.

