Acorn Construction boosted with six figure NPIF funding

Headquartered in Sherburn-in-Elmet, Leeds, Acorn Construction works with clients from various industries and sectors including film, tv, festivals, concerts, exhibitions, parties, sports events, arts, and theatre. The company provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to fulfil the staging and temporary structure needs of all sizes, style, and scale. Clients include the BBC, Creamfields, ITV Studios and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The loan from NPIF - FW Capital has helped Acorn Construction to invest in the growth of the business and launch a new black Truss designed stage into the market. This is a unique product that offers a higher capacity loading for production equipment and a black structure instead of the traditional aluminium structures. Acorn Construction has also created ten new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Nutter, Managing Director at Acorn Construction said: “We’ve built up an established reputation for the quality and innovative nature of our staging and structures which suit a variety of uses. We have created this new stage following customer demand for a black structure that can withstand the increased load capacity that is needed at festivals and concerts due to all the lighting and staging equipment needed. It can be difficult to obtain funding for this type of asset but the flexibility of the investment from FW Capital has been important. On the back of this funding, we are also looking at other new opportunities to develop the business further. I’ve been happy with the support from FW Capital – Lindsey has taken the time to understand our business and provided us with a personal approach.”

Rebecca Nutter Acorn Construction and Lindsey McMenamin FW Capital

Lindsey McMenamin, Portfolio Manager at FW Capital added: “Acorn Construction operate in a niche market and is known for excellence in their field. This is another great example of how NPIF funding is helping business growth with the launch of a new unique stage in response to customer demand. I’m thrilled to be supporting Rebecca and the team on their journey to further success and expansion.”

NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance can provide loans in the NPIF region with a focus on Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and the Tees Valley.

The current NPIF investment phase has now completed with the British Business Bank launching the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II in March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad