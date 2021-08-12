Addleshaw Goddard confirmed as headline sponsor for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

Addleshaw Goddard will sponsor the Companies Turning over more than £50m category for the second year running at the marquee event which takes place on Wednesday November 17 at the Emerald Stadium Headingley.

Pervinder Kaur, Head of Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds office said: “Our firm has been at the heart of the Yorkshire community since it was founded in 1775, so we are very pleased to be sponsoring the Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards and joining in the search for some of the region’s best businesses.

“Over the past year companies have shown a great ability to adapt and change, and as the region begins to reopen we are looking forward to coming together to celebrate the strength and resilience of the community and find new ways to support the long term success of Yorkshire business.”

Scenes from the 2019 event at the Emerald Stadium Headingley.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: "It is a pleasure and privilege to welcome back Addleshaw Goddard for the second year in a row.

"Having worked with them before I know how much they are committed to championing our region's world class business community.

"This year promises to be a magnificent event and entries are flying in thick and fast. Don't miss out or hide your talent under a shade."

Ms Kaur’s firm is joined by associate sponsors Urbana Town Planning, Esh Group, Endless and Sovereign Healthcare.

Pervinder Kaur, head of the Leeds office for Addleshaw Goddard.