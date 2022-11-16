Administrators appointed to fashion retailer Joules Group which employs 1,600 staff

Fashion retailer Joules has appointed administrators after it failed to secure a vital cash injection.

Will Wright, Ryan Grant and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Joules Group plc and Joules Limited, earlier today, 16 November 2022.

At the same time, Will Wright and Ryan Grant were appointed joint administrators of Joules Developments Limited and The Garden Trading Company Limited.

Joules is one of the UK’s best-known retail brands, renowned for its premium, colourful clothing and homewear products, inspired by country living. Headquartered in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, the group currently operates a total of 132 stores across the UK, employing more than1,600 people.

The joint administrators will continue to trade the group as a going concern while they assess options for the business, including exploring the possibility of a sale as a going concern. All stores, including the group’s online store, will remain open.

Will Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Joules is one of the most recognisable names on the high street, with a unique brand identity and loyal customer base.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern during this vitally important Christmas trading period while we assess options for the Group, including a possible sale.

“Since the group’s announcement on Monday, we have had an overwhelming amount of interest from interested parties. We will be working hard over the days ahead to assess this interest, but at this stage we are optimistic that we will be able to secure a future for this great British brand.”

