The final few places remain for delegates to join the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing conference for The North in Sheffield next week.

The conference on November 14 will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media together, with speakers and attendees set to debate the challenges that the sector faces and discuss the best way forward.

The Conference, to be held in the Cutlers’ Hall – the home of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire – will see a range of leading manufacturers and supply-chain companies come together to set a new agenda for growth.

A series of panels will explore a number of themes, including the Economic Future of Advanced Manufacturing, Skills for the Future, Optimising Digitalisation, Adopting New Technologies - Automation and AI and Sustainability Challenges and Opportunities.

A spokesperson said: "The conference will bring together the leading lights from across a range of sectors within the manufacturing space, examining the best examples of innovation, product development and commercialisation.

"Bringing together decision makers, business leaders, academics and the media, the debate and discussion will look at the challenges faced and the solutions to these which are being created in boardrooms and on factory floors across the north.

"The opportunities are huge and we'll hear first-hand just how the brightest and best are taking advantage of them, creating jobs and driving prosperity in communities across the North."

Speakers include current and past Master Cutlers Charles Turner from Edward Turner and Sons and Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL.

Sponsors for include Razor Ltd, Made Smarter UK, Yorkshire, The Developer Academy, MetLase, and Creative Space Management.