AD:VENTURE: new business support programme set to launch next week for Bradford entrepreneurs

A new phase of a business support programme for Bradford entrepreneurs is set to launch next week.

AD:VENTURE will offer a “comprehensive” programme of support including financial help and business expertise to help start-ups and fledgling firms in their first three years.

The AD:VENTURE Bradford launch takes place at Kala Sangam on Tuesday 17 October from 9.30 am until 1pm. It will incllude presentations from the AD:VENTURE team, successful Bradford-based start-ups, Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw and an introduction to Bradford Business Manager, Chris Oldham, and followed by a free networking lunch.

Cllr Ross-Shaw, who seves as executive member for regeneration, planning & transport at Bradford Council will introduce the event, he said: “We recognise the contribution and economic value that new businesses bring to our economy and AD:VENTURE helps us to support the vital contribution this sector makes creating business growth, employment opportunities and improving the economic well-being of West Yorkshire.

“The programme has secured new funding through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with Bradford Council as one of the partners, which allows AD:VENTURE to provide ambitious early-stage businesses based in the city and across West Yorkshire with fully funded, tailored support to help them flourish.

“Bradford is recognised for its innovation and creative spirit, and we’ve already had a great response to this event from new business owners and business intermediaries such as accountants, professional services and consultants but we’ve plenty of room for more.”

Also attending the Bradford launch event will be Dr Rachel Varley, co-founder & consultant clinical psychologist at Thrive In Mind Ltd and Sophia Kupse, Director at Mind Body Health Training. Both are graduates of the Northern Max Accelerator programme which has run previously to support businesses from the city.

Dr Varley said: “The tailored financial and business support I received from AD:VENTURE helped me to guide Thrive in Mind to growth and stability. Having a business manager in my local area who could offer a helping hand, as well as access to a wide range of free training workshops and webinars, allowed me to grow my business at an opportune moment in time.”

The first phase of AD:VENTURE, held between 2017 and 2023, worked with over 4,112 businesses and 1,989 individuals, delivered a programme of over 1000 events, and approved 709 grants worth a total of £3,621,774. The support also created 890 additional jobs across Yorkshire. This new phase of AD:VENTURE business support has been designed with a broader entry criterion allowing more companies to gain support.