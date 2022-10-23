AESSEAL charitable giving in South Yorkshire tops £2.3 million with launch of new £500,000 fund
Yorkshire-based engineering and reliability company AESSEAL has created a new £500,000 “Lieutenancy Fund”, which will be administered by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation.
The new fund adds to the £1.8 million already committed by AESSEAL plc to support charities in South Yorkshire, bringing the company’s support for the Foundation to £2.3 million.
Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL plc said: “The purpose of the Fund is to reach into the community and support local organisations that do not have a national voice and many of which are run by a large number of unpaid volunteers.
The company, which has its global headquarters in Rotherham, noted that during the pandemic it was able to target support to local charities who were in great need, based upon feedback from the network of local Deputy Lieutenants, who assist the region’s Lord-Lieutenant in representing His Majesty the King.
Mr Rea added: "Deputy Lieutenants, who are all also volunteers, often have in-depth knowledge of local needs that would otherwise go unnoticed."
This is the third charitable fund administered by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation on behalf of AESSEAL plc, along with The AESSEAL Charitable Trust Grassroots Endowment Fund for South Yorkshire, and The AESSEAL Charitable Trust Community First Fund for South Yorkshire.