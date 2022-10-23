The new fund adds to the £1.8 million already committed by AESSEAL plc to support charities in South Yorkshire, bringing the company’s support for the Foundation to £2.3 million.

Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL plc said: “The purpose of the Fund is to reach into the community and support local organisations that do not have a national voice and many of which are run by a large number of unpaid volunteers.

The company, which has its global headquarters in Rotherham, noted that during the pandemic it was able to target support to local charities who were in great need, based upon feedback from the network of local Deputy Lieutenants, who assist the region’s Lord-Lieutenant in representing His Majesty the King.

AESSEAL has created a new £500,000 AESSEAL Lieutenancy Fund, which will be administered by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rea added: "Deputy Lieutenants, who are all also volunteers, often have in-depth knowledge of local needs that would otherwise go unnoticed."