Jones Homes has acquired land to build 12 homes in Harthill, Rotherham, following the success of its Hillside Green development on adjoining land.

The purchase agreement for the land in the South Yorkshire village has been finalised and the new development will be known as Hillside Way.

Jones Homes had already secured planning consent from Rotherham Council to build 12 houses on the land off Winney Hill.

Jones Homes is to build a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses. Nine four and five-bedroom detached houses will be for the private market while three, three-bedroom properties will be affordable homes.

Hillside Green, which was completed in 2021, delivered 24 new properties. A total of 18 homes, which featured a mix of four and five-bedroom houses, were for private sale with six homes provided as affordable properties for local people.

David Ruffley, Regional Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Now that we have acquired this parcel of land we can forge ahead with our plan to deliver another collection of high-quality homes to Harthill at Hillside Way.

“The success of Hillside Green demonstrated that there was an appetite for the high-specification properties that Jones Homes is renowned for delivering. This new housing is testament to our ongoing commitment to bring much-needed family homes to Harthill.”

All the new homes at Hillside Way will have electric vehicle charging points and will benefit from full fibre broadband.

Mr Ruffley said: “Hillside Green is already an attractive development which is wonderfully situated in a delightful semi-rural location. We very much see these 12 new homes at Hillside Way as an addition to offer more homebuyers the opportunity to live in a desirable village setting.